John Rich Apparently Hasn't Finalized His Charitable Bet Over Donald Trump Remaining in Office

John Rich still has not finalized his charitable bet with journalist Adam Gold over the past election. Amid Donald Trump and the GOP’s jockeying for vote recounting and pulling out the “fake” votes, the country music musician remained confident that Trump would prove to be the president come to Inauguration Day. With Joe Biden as the president-elect and awaiting this month’s transition of power, Rich has allegedly not followed through on the bet he made.

Gold tweeted during the holidays that Rich had not finalized the contract on their $10,000 donation for charity. Their initial interaction came after the Supreme Court rejected the GOP’s efforts to throw out the Pennsylvania election votes. “[Adam Gold] VERY confident! Let's make our bet official,” Rich began his tweet. “We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to [Folds of Honor]. If Trump wins, I'll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp.” This was also after Gold egged him on by sending him a tweet asking if the Big and Rich singer was “still feeling good” about his prediction that Trump would be in office.

Hey @johnrich please tell your manager @OEGNashville to stop ghosting me re: finalizing our contract re: our $10k bet. Thanks! — Adam Gold (@GoldAdam) December 23, 2020

Rich has remained vocal over the political landscape on social media. On Sunday after Nancy Pelosi was re-elected as House Speaker, Rich was on Twitter calling out Pelosi for allowing Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) to vote in person after testing positive for COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Trump had a damning phone call surface as The Washington Post released an audio clip from an hour-long phone call between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. On it, Trump pleaded with him to go out and “find” votes. He suggested that there were more than 11,000 votes out there that could give him the election win in the state. Despite his persistent effort, Trump was countered by Raffensperger, who said the results were fair and that the date he was looking at was giving him the wrong idea.

Trump’s four-year term will come to a close at the end of the month when Joe Biden steps forward on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Before that, a big shift in the political landscape could unfold on Jan. 5 during the George Senate runoffs that will determine which party has control of the Senate moving forward.