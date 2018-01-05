Michael Ray Shares Update on His Father Following Surgery

Country singer Michael Ray has had a tumultuous few weeks, as he was arrested for DUI in December, with his father undergoing open-heart surgery a few days after Christmas. The next day, Ray shared that things had gone well, and he took to Instagram once again this week to share that he and his father were able to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

The singer posted a photo of himself standing next to his father’s hospital bed, with both men flashing the camera the shaka sign.

“What do you do when your pops is still in the hospital after having open heart surgery on New Year’s Eve?” the singer wrote. “You pack a car load of ppl and surprise him and bring in 2018 with your main man with a big whisper of “happy new year” when it strikes 12 midnight in the hospital!”

Ray went on to thank his fans for their supportive messages, writing that his father is “doing amazing and couldn’t do it without y’all.”

After his father’s surgery, Ray had shared a video of himself playing the guitar during a jam session he recently had with his dad.

“Thank you all for the good Vibes and Prayers you all sent,” he wrote. “Dad is out and now on the road to recovery. Pls continue to send some more when you can as it’s a long road.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @michaelraymusic