Michael Ray’s Tattoos Are a Family Affair

Michael Ray’s arms are quickly becoming covered with tattoos, but they each have meaning to him. The Florida native says all of his ink relates in some way back to his family – and he is already planning to get more.

“I have this feather pen tattoo for my grandfather, who passed away February 4th,” he shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It has Roman numerals of the day that he passed. That’s probably my favorite one. I’m sleeving out the rest of this arm this year. So, I’m gonna do some more music stuff, more family things. All my tattoos are very family oriented or music oriented

Ray’s left arm is covered with a design that is the same tattoo his father has, only on the opposite arm – although his father’s is much more elaborate.

“My dad and I have the same sleeve but he has it on his right arm,” Ray reveals. “So, everything is the exact same except … his is a whole lot more aggressive thought. His is on his hand and neck and knuckles and all that stuff. So I pretty boy it up more than he did, I guess. His is all over the place.”

For Ray, the tattoos are a way to bond with his father, who had open heart surgery last year, even though the “One That Got Away” singer acknowledges it’s an odd pastime to share with a parent.

“We always joke – I’m like you know most father and sons go fishing. We got sleeve tattoos,” Ray quips. “As bold as it could possibly be. But I love it and especially with him going through his second open heart surgery, not knowing the outcome of any surgery, but especially a surgery of that magnitude – I’m his only son, so having to step up and answer the phone and keep everybody informed and the surgery it’s about a four hour, five hour surgery and it took every bit of that.

“Everything went good, but during that time, when it’s out of your hands and you rally don’t know what’s going on,” he adds. “You see him wheeled back. One of the first times I was like … I’ve always been proud of it, but from that moment on I was like yeah. So, it’s my dad.”

Ray recently revealed he is dating fellow country music singer, Carly Pearce, who also has a tattoo, which says, “She believed she could so she did.” The couple will have to maintain their relationship on the road, though. Ray is playing fairs and festivals this summer, and will then serve as the opening act for Old Dominion this fall. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows by visiting his website.

