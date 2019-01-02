Michael Ray Mourns Loss of Grandmother With Touching Musical Tribute

Michael Ray is mourning the loss of his grandmother. The singer shared the news on social media, performing a cover of Merle Haggard’s “If I Could Only Fly,” in honor of her passing.

“I miss you so much already!!” Ray wrote. “‘If I could only fly’ granny I would have been up there this morning just to see the look on papa’s face. I don’t know what to say except thank you for all you did for all of us. I’m so glad God gave me you as a grandmother. You were the definition of strong independent, hard working god fearing, family woman. I’m so glad Carly got to meet you. She reminds me a lot of you in some ways. Please watch over us. It’s not easy letting you go but I know because you raised us and taught us about God and Heaven that you’re without pain and with papa AMOS.

“This old @merlehaggardofficial song came to my mind this morning when I got the call,” he continued. “You were always in the crowd for me so I felt the need to play it for you. I love you Granny. Love, Ray”

Ray might be starting out 2019 with the sad news, but he ended last year on a high note. The “One That Got Away” singer proposed to fellow singer, Carly Pearce, while on a romantic getaway right before Christmas.

“Dec 19, 2018 My life forever changed for the better,” Ray shared on social media. “I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!! Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive.”

“You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout, grilled chicken, wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging, Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate,” he continued. “I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore, respect, honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/David Becker