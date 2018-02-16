Country Star Michael Ray Busted for DUI, Drug Possession After Parking Lot Collision

Country music singer Michael Ray was arrested for driving while intoxicated after his foot slipped from the pedal of his vehicle while in line at a Florida McDonald’s, TMZ reports.

The “Think A Little Less” singer hit the vehicle in front of him just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Eustis police told ClickOrlando.com.

Officers said Ray had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an alcohol smell was present. He also reportedly stumbled while getting out of his car.

Ray submitted to a field sobriety test and told officers he was coming from a bar. He was placed under arrest, and officers found a bottle inside of his left pocket, police said.

“That’s weed oil,” the 29-year-old singer told police.

Once transported to the Eustis Police Department, Ray refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Ray was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana (THC hash oil) and was booked on $6,000 bond.

According to Lake County Jail records, Ray has been released.

Photo credit: Instagram / @michaelraymusic