Met Gala: Kacey Musgraves Was a Real-Life Barbie Doll, and Fans Are Loving It

Kacey Musgraves brought Barbie to the Met Gala on Monday. The country music singer was an absolute vision in pink as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the biggest night in fashion, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Musgraves, 30, arrived at the Met Gala wearing a hot pink Moschino leather jacket gown, according to PEOPLE. She donned a wig the perfect Barbie shade of bright blonde and curled into loose waves, which only added to the Barbie resemblance. She also carried a pink feather boa, a blow dryer purse and matching pink sunglasses during the event. The Grammy Award-winner pulled up to the Met Gala in a Barbie pink convertible, to really drive her look home.

After she stepped out on the red carpet, Twitter was flooded with reactions to her look. Fans praised Musgraves for nailing the theme, and looking absolutely fabulous while doing it. She was touted as one of the best dressed among many folks on the social media platform.

“ALL I CARE ABOUT IS KACEY MUSGRAVES AS LEATHER BARBIE WITH AN EFFING HAIR DRYER PURSE,” One Twitter user wrote.

Kacey didn’t have to do this but she did and we are so grateful.#KaceyMusgraves #MetGala #MetCamp pic.twitter.com/HcFO424Aa4 — Universal Music CA (@umusic) May 6, 2019

.@KaceyMusgraves is pinktastic as she heads her way to the #MetGala. 💖pic.twitter.com/4bF9EMe8ub — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 6, 2019

“Kacey Musgraves giving us a real life barbie at the [Met Gala],” another tweeted.

“OH MY GOD KACEY MUSGRAVES DID THAT,” a third wrote on Twitter.

The likeness was intentional. Musgraves teased the look on Twitter in the hours before the Met Gala. She posted a photo of Barbie sunglasses on the platform, writing, “MET Monday.” She then shared a picture of a Barbie vanity, suggesting she was heading into hair and makeup.

come on @Barbie let’s go party pic.twitter.com/uzSDAy9hs5 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 6, 2019

The singer’s stylist, Erica Cloud, told PEOPLE they were inspired by Barbie — specifically the Moschino Met Gala Barbie. She said they hoped the look would be “nostalgic, iconic, playful (literally),” and revealed the great lengths she went to to recreate tiny details, like the Barbie doll’s accessories, in an effort to ensure that Musgraves looked like a life size version of the plastic toy.

“Jeremy Scott is the King of Camp,” Cloud said. “I wanted to replicate the earrings that the Moschino Met Ball Barbie wears and Forevermakr had the perfect diamond drops! Dripping in diamonds is very decadent and going high-low with the accessories adds to the camp feel — it’s choosing the most beautiful diamonds, but also Aldo shoes and a plastic clutch.”