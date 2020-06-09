Melissa Etheridge Reveals Personal Update in Wake of Son's Death

Almost one month after it was reported that her son, Beckett Cypher, had passed away, Melissa Etheridge gave her followers a personal update on Monday. The singer took to Twitter to tell her fans that she has been taking some time to herself in order to heal following her tragic loss. She also included an update regarding when her fans can expect to hear new music from her.

In her message, Etheridge wrote that she has been fixing up the studio in her home, an activity which she wrote has "healed" her "greatly." She went on to write that "nothing but time" will heal her following the loss of her son. However, she did note that she is feeling hopeful about the direction that the world is heading in, noting that she has been playing close attention as the world rises up and asks "for more love." Her message seemingly referenced the protests going on in the country that have been calling for justice for George Floyd, who was murdered on May 25, and for the many other African American citizens in the country whose lives have been affected by police brutality. At the end of her post, she wrote that she would be making an announcement "in a few days" about her plans to return to her music.

On May 13, it was originally reported that Etheridge's son, Cypher, had died. He was 21. While his death was confirmed by the singer's team on social media, Etheridge herself later released a statement about her son's passing. On social media, she expressed that her son died due to his struggles with opioid addiction. She wrote, "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

Etheridge continued to write that her family struggled with how to help Cypher as he dealt with this addiction, but added that he is "out of pain now." She ended her statement on a hopeful note by telling her fans that she would inevitably turn towards music again following this loss. She wrote, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me." Judging by her latest statement on Twitter, it seems as though Etheridge does indeed have plans to return to music, soon.