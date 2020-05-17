Melissa Etheridge's Daughter Reveals Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photo With Brother Beckett Cypher

✖

Melissa Etheridge's daughter Bailey shared a never-before-seen photo with her younger brother, Beckett Cypher, who died on May 13 at age 21. Cypher and Bailey, 23, were raised by Etheridge and her former longtime partner, Julie Cypher. Ethertidge revealed on Instagram that Cypher died from an opioid overdose following a long struggle with addiction.

"This is how I remember us," Bailey wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a photo from their childhood. She also shared a handful of photos on Wednesday, along with a heartbreaking message. "I don't know what to say," she wrote. "Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Hundreds of Etheridge's fans offered Bailey their condolences. "Our hearts ache for you and your family," one person wrote. "May his memory be an enduring blessing to all. Love, love, love." Another fan offered, "Keeping the good memories in the front of your mind makes grieving a bit less awful. Sending love to you and your family."

"Absolutely adorable! Love your expression," one fan wrote of the childhood photos. "Big hugs and prayers to you and your family!" Another fan told Bailey, "Beckett will always be with you with the special memories that you hold dear. My heartfelt condolences to you, your moms', and family."

After her representatives confirmed Cypher's death, Etheridge shared a long statement on Instagram, in which she confirmed Cypher died due to an opioid addiction. He "struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," she wrote. "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," Etheridge wrote. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me." Etheridge was performing live shows from home during the coronavirus pandemic, but has not done so since Cypher's death.

Etheridge is also mother to 14-year-old fraternal twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven, whom she shares with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. Etheridge and Michaels were together from 2003 to 2010. The "Come To My Window" singer is now married to Linda Wallem. Bonnie and Cypher's biological father is singer-songwriter David Crosby.