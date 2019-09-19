Martina McBride to Launch Podcast With Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn and More Scheduled to Appear

We’ve heard Martina McBride sing, but now we’re about to hear her speak. The Grand Ole Opry member is launching her own Vocal Point with Martina McBride podcast, with Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Pam Tillis, Dustin Lynch, Rosanne Cash, Sara Evans, Don Was, Runaway June and Howie Mandel, all scheduled to sit down with McBride.

“I wanted to do a podcast that’s not really an interview as much as it is a conversation,” McBride explained to Billboard. “It’s going to be a mixture of country music artists and artists from other genres. We’re going to do some celebrity chefs, some actors; a mixture of people. I hope it’s entertaining for the listeners and also that it gives a little bit of insight into the person that I’m interviewing. We talked about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they’ve overcome them. A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining.”

The 53-year-old looks forward to chatting with artists and celebrities from all walks of life, from young to experienced.

“I’m interviewing Brenda Lee next week and then I’m interviewing Lauren Alaina, two artists at completely different stages in their lives and careers,” reflected the singer. “It’ll be interesting to hear the differences in everyone’s story and the ups and downs in their career and how they’ve overcome any kind of adversity.”

McBride credits her brother-in-law with coming up with the podcast’s clever name.

“I am terrible at naming things… He actually came up with Vocal Point, and I thought it was so cool because it’s catchy and memorable, but it also evokes the fact that we’re going to be talking about a point of view,” McBride said. “Everybody has a story and a point of view, so I’m going to be vocalizing that.”

One topic that the Grand Ole Opry member will likely discuss is her frustration with the way female artists have been largely ignored. McBride took to social media to express outrage when streaming giant Spotify failed to recommend any female artists when she was trying to make a playlist.

“My heart started pounding, and I started thinking this can’t be right, this can’t be right,” she recalled to PEOPLE. “It was like a complete gut reaction to what I was experiencing.”

Vocal Point with Martina McBride will launch on Sept. 27, via LuminaryPodcasts.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt