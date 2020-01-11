Martina McBride Asks for Prayers After Her Mother Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

It’s been a rough week for Martina McBride. The Grand Ole Opry member is asking for prayers for her mother, Jeanne Schiff, who is battling some serious health issues, which McBride opened up about on social media, in one of only two posts she has shared since the start of 2020.

I’ve been absent on social media because I’ve spent the past week with my family surrounding my mom with love 24/7 in a Kansas hospital following her emergency heart surgery. She’s a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please. Thank you. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) January 10, 2020

"She's a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please. Thank you.".

McBride shared one other post one day before sharing the heartbreaking news. The 53-year-old also revealed she interviewed Dancing With the Stars alum Lauren Alaina, as part of McBride’s Vocal Point podcast.

My #VocalPoint interview with the sweetest girl in the world, @Lauren_Alaina, is up on @hearluminary! During our chat, she talks about her time on @DancingABC and the emotional and spiritual story about her step father’s passing. You can hear it now on https://t.co/7hUr8tAR0X pic.twitter.com/CNuiqwJxnO — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) January 9, 2020

McBride launched the podcast in the fall of 2019, and she has already talked with plenty of celebrities besides Alaina, including Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Dustin Lynch, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton and more.

“I wanted to do a podcast that’s not really an interview as much as it is a conversation,” McBride previously told Billboard. “It’s going to be a mixture of country music artists and artists from other genres. We’re going to do some celebrity chefs, some actors; a mixture of people. I hope it’s entertaining for the listeners and also that it gives a little bit of insight into the person that I’m interviewing.

“We talked about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they’ve overcome them,” she added. “A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining.”

McBride’s last studio album, It’s the Holiday Season, was released in 2018. She also released, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in 2018 as well.

