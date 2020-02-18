Martina McBride Announces Livin’ Life Up Tour Dates

Good news, Martina McBride fans! The singer just announced her LIvin’ Life Up Tour. The tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will run through May 2, with the current final scheduled stop in Ontario, Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) on Feb 17, 2020 at 7:00am PST

“I’m hitting the road in less than a month!” McBride announced on social media, along with a list of dates. “I’m so excited about these shows and hope to see you there. Tickets are on sale now for all dates. Grab yours now on my website!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour is a bright spot in what has likely been a challenging 2020 for McBride. The Grand Ole Opry member lost her mother, Jeanne Schiff, in January, following complications from Schiff’s emergency heart surgery.

“I spent the last week with her in ICU, with my dad, my brothers, and my sister, and a fantastic and caring team of doctors who went above and beyond to try and get her to a place where her heart would sustain her,” McBride shared as part of a lengthy post on social media. “During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me she loved me. Even though I wish it had ended differently I wouldn’t have traded that time with her for anything. So now we try and move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong. I love you Mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) on Jan 10, 2020 at 9:36pm PST

McBride’s husband, John, was also just hit with a hefty lawsuit, after both John and Blackbird Studios were found guilty of retaliation by a former employee, Richard Hanson. Hanson accused both John and Blackbird Studios of retaliation, after he complained about alleged unfair business practices, and was subsequently fired. The court awarded Hanson almost half a million dollars.

The McBrides have yet to comment on the verdict, but McBride did previously defend their business practices when the lawsuit was announced.

“John and I have created a culture at Blackbird that is familial and supportive of everyone who walks through its doors,” McBride said at the time.

Find Livin’ Life Up Tour dates by visiting MartinaMcBride.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer