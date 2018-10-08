Maren Morris, Sugarland Join Taylor Swift on Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift wrapped up the U.S. leg of her Reputation Tour with two sold-out performances in Dallas, Texas, where she was joined by Maren Morris for the first night, and Sugarland for the second.

Morris performed her collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” along with Swift, sharing the moment on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rooted in country, 90s babies, genre-bending, unapologetic. I look up a whole lot to how you’ve made a career and I hope to someday achieve even a percent of what you’ve so gracefully cultivated @taylorswift. You know no boundaries, and that’s what music should be about. So happy to have gotten to spend the day with you and your beautiful family,” Morris wrote.

Morris also shared a picture of the two singers, quipping, “‘Did we just become best friends?’ Got to play my hometown stadium with this woman. Thank you, Taylor Swift. Congratulations on a mind-blowing tour.”

Saturday night it was Sugarland’s turn. The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, performed their current hit, “Babe,” written by Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan.

“‘Babe’ live for the first time tonight in Dallas!!!!” Swift gushed on social media, along with a video of the performance. “THIS WAS SO MUCH FUN.”

Swift undoubtedly had a great time at her shows, but it wasn’t all just fun for Swift this weekend. On Sunday, the 28-year-old broke her political silence in a lengthy post on Instagram, throwing her support behind Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen in the upcoming Tennessee election, instead of Republican Marsha Blackburn.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” she wrote on Instagram. “Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

Swift will open the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with her performance of “I Did Something Bad.” She will kick off the international leg of her Reputation Tour in Perth, Australia on Oct. 19. Find dates at TaylorSwift.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer