Maren Morris' Son Hayes Was Harry Potter for His First Halloween

✖

Maren Morris gave birth to her son Hayes in March, and the singer celebrated her seven-month-old's first Halloween with a sweet family costume this weekend. Morris revealed on social media that she and Ryan Hurd dressed Hayes as Harry Potter, sharing a pair of photos of the group's costumes.

Morris' first photo was a shot of the singer, dressed in a Hogwarts robe, holding Hayes, who was in blue shirt and khaki pants with a Gryffindor scarf around his neck. He also had on Harry's signature round glasses and a stuffed snowy owl perched on his shoulder. The second snap was a family photo, with Hurd, also in robes, holding his son as Morris adjusted the owl. "The Boy Who Lived," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

Morris put an emoji over her son's face in the photos, continuing her previously-announced decision to no longer show Hayes' face on social media.

"I don't think I'm gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in July. "I'm gonna be a little more private about him. It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

She also had a message for mom-shamers who feel the need to criticize other women. "I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially brand new at this," Morris pointed out. "We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways."

In October, the Texas native celebrated Hayes' seven-month birthday with a black and white photo of herself holding her son backstage at the Ryman Auditorium as she got ready for a show. "Seven magical months," her caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

Morris filmed a series of virtual shows at the Ryman, and Hayes and Hurd were the only two people in the audience, allowing Hayes to see his mom perform for the very first time.