Ryan Hurd Shares Photos of Son Hayes Watching Maren Morris Perform for the First Time

✖

Maren Morris recently recorded some virtual performances at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and while there was no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had her two biggest fans in the building to watch her put on a show. Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, used Instagram last week to share that he and the couple's seven-month-old son, Hayes, were able to be in the venue to see Morris perform.

"watching mom for the first time," Hurd captioned a photo of himself holding Hayes as they watched Morris onstage "only 2 people in the ryman. i had tears in my eyes the whole show. he loved it." A second shot was a closeup of Hayes sitting in one of the Ryman's pews, holding his dad's hand as he looked at Morris, a pair of headphones over his ears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

"just the boys watching the girl," Hurd wrote. "tried to tell him that these things don’t happen, but he doesn’t really know english yet so someday i’ll have to explain that his first show was just me and him in an empty ryman watching his mom make magic."

Morris reflected on her son's first show in one of her own Instagram posts, sharing photos from her performance as well as a shot of Hurd standing in the audience holding Hayes. "Hayes got to see his first show ever and it was his mom at the empty Mother Church during a pandemic," she captioned the images. "Someday he will know how bizarre and rare that was."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

The 30-year-old also referenced Hayes in a speech she gave during the virtual "I Will Vote" Democratic fundraiser on Sunday, sharing that becoming a mother for the first time changed the way she saw the world.

"It wasn’t about just me anymore, it was about him and all of our children’s futures in this country," she said in her speech, during which she officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. "What will they make of this moment 20 years from now?"

Morris also shared that she voted for "Democrats down the ticket" in Tennessee "because we need leadership that is kind, compassionate and that cares. Leadership that will unite us, to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in better shape than we found it."