Maren Morris Showed off Her Baby Bump Days Before Pregnancy Reveal, and No One Realized It

Days before announcing that she and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting their first child together, Maren Morris subtly debuted her baby bump. The singer stepped out onstage for the final stop of her Girl: The World Tour in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 18 and took part in a celebration for the GIRL No. 1 party pre-show, all while hiding her baby bump beneath her clothes.

“PIT STOPS ON LAST NIGHT’S EMOTIONAL ROADTRIP,” Morris captioned a gallery of images from the night. “Celebrated the GIRL no. 1 party pre-show, met with fans (some of whom traveled from places like London and Puerto Rico to be there), sang with my beautiful [The Highwomen]. and cried/sang with my incredibly loving husband [Ryan Hurd] to honor our friend Busbee.”

“I walked off stage bewildered at the night, then looked down at my arm and realized a bird had s– on me. I think it means good luck, which I won’t dispute because I feel so damn lucky to get to do this for a living,” she concluded. “Thank you, Nashville.”

Of Morris’ 1.2 million followers, none seemed to notice what was being expertly hidden.

“It was an incredible show!” one fan commented.

“You are sooo talented, and we loved the show last night,” a second wrote. “You and Ryan are awesome together, and please record your tribute to Busbee. The world needs that message.”

“Another amazing show by an equally badass woman,” added another.

Seemingly poking fun over the fact that nobody picked up on the pregnancy prior to the Tuesday announcement, Morris took to her Instagram Story late Tuesday night to re-post a clip of the performance. In the video, Morris could be heard singing, “So don’t be late baby, baby.”

“Was wondering if y’all caught that,” Morris wrote overtop the clip.

On Oct. 22, both Morris and Hurd took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy, their first child together. In her own announcement, Morris couldn’t help but point out the irony.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris and Hurd met in Nashville while working on a song for Tim McGraw in 2013. Sparking a friendship that soon turned romantic, they went public with their relationship in 2016, the couple becoming engaged in 2017 before walking down the aisle in March of 2018. Their little one on the way is set to arrive in March 2020.