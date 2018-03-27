Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Wedding Recessional Song Will Surprise You

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd tied the knot on Saturday, March 24, in Nashville, and the couple’s celebration started the moment they were pronounced husband and wife.

In a post on Instagram, Morris shared that she and her new husband headed up the aisle to the sounds of Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On,” proving that a good time was the name of the game on the day.

“Did I boogie back down the aisle with my husband to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”? DUH,” the country singer wrote alongside a shot of herself and her new husband grooving up the aisle to the track.

The photo also gives a peek at the couple’s ceremony space, a white tent on the grass with a colorful rug serving as the aisle. Hurd was dapper in a blue suit while his bride donned a unique high-low gown, which was custom made by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker.

Morris tagged the designer, as well as many others who had a hand in her special day, in her caption as well, writing: “epic party goddesses: @erin_creighton_ & @catnail venue: @thecordelle officiant/BFF: @keargow dress: custom @cavanaghbaker shoes: @gucci rings: @miskwillhair: @marwaabashir makeup: @moanilee styling: @courtkivela.”

Morris and Hurd met as songwriters in Nashville and were friends for years before dating, with the two penning a track for Tim McGraw’s 2014 Sundown Heaven Town album, “Last Turn Home.” Morris referenced that song in the caption of the first wedding photo she shared on Instagram, which was a shot of herself and Hurd kissing.

“My last turn home,” she wrote.

Morris’ dress paid homage to her mother’s wedding dress, which was also a short style. The singer’s gown was adorned with couture embroidered lace sourced from Spain and handmade crystal straps out of India. The train featured 20 layers of tulle and was detachable so Morris could get down on the dance floor.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @marenmorris