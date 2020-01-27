Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd React to Kobe Bryant’s Sudden Death

Both Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are speaking out about Kobe Bryant‘s sudden death. The two singers shared their thoughts on social media about the basketball great’s sudden passing. Bryant, along with eight other people, including his own 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday while en route to Gianna’s basketball game.

“My brother never traded me his Kobe rookie card,” Hurd tweeted. “So sad for his daughters and family. Sitting here with my tiny family sending nothing but love to them.”

Morris retweeted Hurd’s comments, adding her own tribute to Bryant and others affected by the tragedy.

“Horrible,” Morris posted. “I can’t imagine what those families are enduring today.”

Horrible. I can’t imagine what those families are enduring today. 💔 https://t.co/tRD9zzQT6g — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 26, 2020

Country artists have been commenting on Bryant’s passing, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and others.

“So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today,” Aldean posted. “I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife and their whole family. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago.”

“Heavy heart as I get in bed,” Bryan tweeted. “Praying for the Bryant family. Truly heartbroken.”

“Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends and everyone he inspired,” Urban posted. “I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you.”

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott also spoke out about Bryant’s loss, offering up prayers for his loved ones.

“Got all dressed up tonight for the [Best Buddies Tennessee] prom and had the best time!” Scott shared on Instagram. “Thank you for having us! To see the joy on all the faces, the dance moves, the true friendship… it helped make a somber day a little brighter, and hold my family tighter. I can’t imagine the pain the Bryant family is feeling. Praying that the comfort and LOVE of God covers them.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

