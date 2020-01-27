Keith Urban Speaks out on Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Our Hearts Break Today'

The world is still reeling over the loss of Kobe Bryant, with tributes to the late basketball star continuing to pour in, including one from Keith Urban. Urban posted a touching tribute to Bryant, who perished in a helicopter accident on Sunday, Jan. 26, hours before the 2020 Grammy Awards began.

"Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant's family and friends and everyone he inspired," Urban shared on social media. "I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you."

Other artists who have publicly mourned Bryant's loss include Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne Wade and others.

Urban was at the 2020 Grammy Awards to present an award, even though he wasn't nominated. He didn't stay for any of the other festivities this year, since his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, was home sick with the flu.

“My wife is home with the flu. A lot of that going around. She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP," Urban revealed to PEOPLE, adding that he would try to take good care of her.

Urban wasn't nominated for a Grammy Award this year, but he's had a total of 19 nominations, and won four of the coveted trophies, including most recently in 2018 for Best Country Solo Performance, for "Parallel Line."

Chances are good Urban will soon receive another nod as well, since he is hard at work on a new record, the follow-up to his 2018 Grattifi U album.

"There's a couple of collaborations on there," Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media, although he has yet to divulge any names. "It's hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I'm just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling."

Bryant was one of nine people killed in the helicopter crash, which took place in Calabasas, California, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well as Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, and his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Funeral services are pending.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer