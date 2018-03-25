Maren Morris Ties the Knot With Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is officially a Mrs.!

The “Rich” singer tied the knot with fellow artist, Ryan Hurd, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the days leading up to the couple’s nuptials, Morris documented her excitement as she penned her vows and ended up getting “sentimental [as f—].”

Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days. ✨✨✨💍💍 pic.twitter.com/oTjdwsM6Y2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 21, 2018

The 23-year-old Texas native also took to Instagram Stories Saturday morning to share photos of the rehearsal dinner held Friday night in Nashville, captioning a selfie of her with Hurd as “Rehearsal Dinner Vibes.”

The couple got engaged in July 2017. They have been together since December 2015 and have been friends for more than four years, as previously reported.

Morris previously admitted her wedding was going to have very few traditional elements, opting instead for a ceremony that felt unique to the couple.

“The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there,” Morris said earlier this year. “I want it to feel like a party. I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

The 27-year-old also hinted that her wedding dress wasn’t going to be the typical white gown, thanks in part to her mother’s fashion influence.

“She was a bada— and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris said. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress — just dreaming something up really cool, but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back, but I know it’ll be perfect.”

Much beyond the wedding, Morris says Hurd has been influential in every aspect of her life, including as she works on her upcoming new album.

“Ryan and I’ve been together over two years so that’s the majority of this albums songs have been written during the time I’ve been with him,” Morris recently told PopCulture.com. “So, it’s a lot more love songs, I’m just a happier human being this time around. I was going through a breakup during Hero or before Hero and this time it’s like I’m not as mopey and brooding. There will still be some of those songs but for the most part it’s very jovial and just happy to be alive. Happy to be here and do what I love and have found my partner in life so.”

To kick off their wedding weekend, Hurd released a song, “Diamonds or Twine,” which he played for her the day he proposed.

“I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged,” Hurd revealed. “We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. ‘Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.’”