Maren Morris Releasing Two New Old Songs

Maren Morris had a surprise for fans this week, announcing that she would be releasing two previously-unheard songs on Friday, June 12. Morris wrote on social media on Tuesday that her album GIRL has been out for over one year and the time since has been "one of the most transformative periods" of her life, and in her time off the road she decided to "polish up" two older songs that will be released this week.

Titled "Just for Now" and "Takes Two," both tracks are unreleased selections from Morris' catalogue that may have been written during the period Morris was working on GIRL. After one fan complimented Morris on the artwork for the two songs, the Texas native revealed that the photo shoot for the release was done in her garage and that she had done her own hair and makeup.

GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear. “Just for Now” + “Takes Two” out Friday. ✨ pic.twitter.com/I0xzhIauFh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 10, 2020

Morris was already scheduled to be off the road when the coronavirus pandemic hit, as she was preparing to give birth to her son, Hayes, who arrived in March. Morris shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, and the two musicians were scheduled to hit the road together in July on Morris' RSVP: The Tour. Last month, Morris announced that the tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. "

In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP: The Tour to 2021," she told fans in a statement on social media. "These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality. Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you. M." Along with sharing her new releases, Morris has also been sharing plenty of updates on her baby boy including a sweet video of Hayes giving his mom his first "real smile."