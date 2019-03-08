Maren Morris Releases Daring Sophomore ‘GIRL’ Album

Maren Morris’ long-awaited sophomore GIRL album is out! The singer released the daring record on Friday, March 8.

“It’s here, and it no longer belongs to just me… it belongs to you,” Morris shared on social media. “I hope you enjoy my second album, GIRL.”

Morris has been speaking about the bold project in the weeks leading up to its release, explaining that she didn’t feel compelled to stick to one genre in writing and recording songs for GIRL.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

Morris also wasn’t afraid to be open about her relationship with her husband, Ryan Hurd, which she addressed in several songs, including “Make Out With Me,” a song that unashamedly addresses the physical attraction she feels for Hurd.

“There’s this weird thing of complex that maybe some people have once you get married, you’re completely someone else’s, and you don’t get to be sexy anymore,” Morris told Taste of Country. “Or if you become a mom, which obviously I haven’t done yet. The fact that people have this weirdness about me being sexy after that is just so stupid.

“I don’t care that I’m married right now, I’m still a very independent person,” she added. “That’s why he loves me. I’m gonna say it in a song, like, ‘I’m gonna make out with you.’”

GIRL also earned high praise from Hurd, who acknowledged how much of herself Morris poured into the project.

“It’s late, but before all the craziness happens, I just want to say that I am so proud of my beautiful wife Maren,” Hurd said on Twitter earlier this week. “She put her album together in our kitchen, and she poured her entire self into every single second of it. To me, it is perfect, and I am so excited for you to hear.”

Morris will kick off her Girl: The World Tour on Saturday, March 9. Purchase GIRL and find tour dates at her official website.

