Maren Morris Opens up About Being Rejected From ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’

American Idol and The Voice have been known to discover plenty of new talent, but one singer’s gift that they failed to recognize is Maren Morris. The “GIRL” singer recalled being rejected from multiple reality TV talent shows, but in hindsight realizes being turned away was the best thing for her and her career.

“I was [also] rejected from America’s Got Talent. There were a ton that I didn’t make it to. Thank God!” Morris said on What Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when asked about being turned away from both Idol and The Voice. “Now people cover my songs for their auditions on those shows, so it’s like, not only is it really nice to have my song on a national television show, I get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge.”

Morris certainly knows how it feels to be turned away, which is why she is careful to speak out in support of artists like Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato. Both artists were reportedly also considered for “The Middle,” which Morris recorded with Zedd and Grey – and became a career-changing smash for her.

“I came in very late in the game, so I don’t know all the singers that auditioned to be on it,” Morris explained. “But I do know that Demi and Camila, they chose other songs to do at that time. So it wasn’t like Zedd rejected them. They’re huge stars.”

Morris likely didn’t know when she recorded “The Middle” exactly how much it would change her career, but she did predict the song would be a big, big smash.

“I come from the country world,” Morris conceded. “I’m a songwriter. But on this song, I just knew it was such a hit, that I didn’t care that I wasn’t a writer on it. Thank God I made the right decision.”

Morris is currently enjoying unprecedented success, after her sophomore GIRL album garnered more than 24 million streams during its debut week, making it the largest streaming week ever for a country studio album by a woman. The record also landed at the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, and at No. 4 on the all-genre Top 200.

“I am blown away by the support this last week,” Morris said of her latest success. “My fans were already screaming the lyrics at the show the day after the album came out. I am so shocked and thankful to have broken this record for country music!”

Purchase or stream GIRL at MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman