Maren Morris Recalls Humorous Mistake When Accepting Her First CMA Award

Maren Morris won her first – and so far only – CMA Award in 2016, taking home the trophy for New Artist of the Year. At the time, Morris was still a newcomer into country music, which is why she made a humorous mistake when accepting the trophy, which she thankfully can now find funny.

Morris retweeted a video first shared by the CMA Awards, showing her walking up to accept her award, while carrying her purse!

“I still tear up [at] this and laugh that I brought my purse on stage and Jennifer Garner was nice enough to hold it for me while I cried through my speech,” Morris posted. “Can’t wait for next week.”

Morris pulled her acceptance speech out of her purse before handing it to Garner, and trying to speak through her tears.

“This is so crazy,” she said. “I have amazing seats tonight. This is incredible … Last year, I sat across the street at a bar, and watched this show. I never thought as a songwriter I’d be standing here today, Thank you all so much for voting for me. My songwriting community here in Nashville, you gave me the courage to do this, so thank you. My mom and dad, who are here tonight from Texas … you have supported me ever since I was 11 and had this crazy dream.”

Morris previously shared her parents’ reaction from their seats when their daughter was named the New Artist of the Year.

“Happy 30th anniversary to my Mom & Dad! ” she shared. “This is their reaction when I won my first CMA in 2016 and it is quintessentially them. Dad is hugging complete strangers. Mom is miraculously still filming the entirety. “

In addition to being the most-nominated artist at the 2019 CMA Awards, with six nods, Morris will also perform with The Highwomen, as part of the all-female medley to open the show, as well as perform her No. 1 single, “GIRL.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.n, ET on ABC.

