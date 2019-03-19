Maren Morris Reacts to ‘Girl’ Success: ‘I Am Blown Away by the Support’

One week after Morris released her long-awaited sophomore GIRL album, she has already broken records. GIRL, which boasted more than 24 million streams during its debut week, became the largest streaming week ever for a country studio album by a woman.

“I am blown away by the support this last week,” Morris said in a statement. “My fans were already screaming the lyrics at the show the day after the album came out. I am so shocked and thankful to have broken this record for country music!”

Morris also reflected on the overwhelming success of GIRL on social media, admitting she was having a hard time coming to terms with her meteoric rise to superstar status.

“Thank you for one of the best weeks of my life,” Morris gushed. “I’m truly grateful I get to do this with y’all and I can’t fully process this news.”

The Texas native might be thrilled with the latest of her long list of accomplishments, but she won’t rest until female artists having streams and sales equal to – or topping – their male counterparts is no longer newsworthy.

“It’s been a really great ride,” Morris said from stage at her sold-out Nashville show at the Ryman Auditorium. “I’ve learned so much about myself, and what I can withstand. What I can take and what I can’t take. 2019, I have a feeling, in my mind, is going to be a turning point for a lot of key people, and women. I’ve been very fortunate enough to have my song played on radio the last couple years.

“But I also know so many of my friends, who are bada— and deserve to be on there are not,” she added, “so I’m just going to keep being the squeaky wheel.”

Morris’ instincts have never failed her, even when others tried to dissuade her.

“I remember there was a guy who told me at one point – he worked for a radio station, not here, but he said that people don’t want to hear women being sad on the radio,” Morris recounted. “I’m pretty sure sad songs are what make the world go around, and built country music.”

“I wanna know that I’m not alone in my broken heart,” she continued, as she began to play “I Could Use a Love Song.” “I put this song out anyway, and it took 42 weeks at the chart to finally hit No. 1. But this was my first No. 1 song, and that guy doesn’t have his job anymore.”

Morris, who was joined for her Nashville show by Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile, has already sold out most of the dates on her Girl: The World Tour, which includes Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn has her opening acts. Find dates, and purchase GIRL, at MarenMorris.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward