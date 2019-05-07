Maren Morris Promises to Tell Her ‘Whole Story’ in New Project with YouTube Music

Maren Morris is teasing a revealing new project later this week on YouTube. The “GIRL” singer shared a clip of the upcoming event on social media.

“Country music is on the map right now,” Morris said in the clip. “We’re breaking the boundaries down.”

Morris is later seen in the backseat of a car with her husband, Ryan Hurd, reflecting on her musical journey.

“I can’t say I’m going to make a pop record, or I’m going to go out and make this country record,” said Morris. “But I just want to make something that’s good.”

Morris also reflected on her challenging start to her music career, where she was rejected multiple times before carving her own path.

“I tried out for American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and I didn’t make any of them. Pass on me again, ’cause this is what happens,” Morris said, as the camera showed the singer performing in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The Texas native also said that she hopes her music is inspiring the next generation of fans, showing a brief clip of herself singing as a child.

“I’m hoping whatever I’m doing now is cool enough to inspire another 9-year-old to be like, ‘I’m going to be Maren Morris someday,’” Morris concluded.

Morris previously opened up about her auditions for numerous reality TV talent shows, insisting that she didn’t have any regrets about how her career turned out.

“There were a ton that I didn’t make it to. Thank God!” Morris said on What Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Now people cover my songs for their auditions on those shows, so it’s like, not only is it really nice to have my song on a national television show, I get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge.”

Morris was just nominated for three CMT Music Awards. Morris is nominated for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, both for her “GIRL” video. She is also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year, for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony).

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk