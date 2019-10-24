Maren Morris’ Pregnancy Announcement Has Husband Ryan Hurd Joking About His ‘Dad Bod’

Maren Morris might be showing off her growing baby bump after announcing her upcoming pregnancy, but her husband, Ryan Hurd, is as fit as ever. The singer-songwriter just showed off his trim physique in a new beachside photo, where he proves he is definitely not gaining any weight!

View this post on Instagram

“Dad bod,” Hurd simply captioned the photo.

Hurd might not be putting on the pounds, but he did show off another photo of himself, this time with Morris, when announcing that the couple were about to be parents, and that their child was a boy.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!” Hurd wrote. “Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

View this post on Instagram

Morris also posted a photo to announce the news, which she shared only a few days after the end of her Girl: The World Tour.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Both Morris and Hurd have been open about their relationship on social media, but time will tell if they remain that open after the arrival of their son.

“We try not to over share,” Hurd told All Access. “Sometimes we just put our phones down when we’re home. I’ve looked at Maren’s stuff before on Instagram and been like, ‘I’m not in any of these photos,’ and [that’s when] you kind of realize when we’re together, we’re not really focused on sharing.

“We like to have a little bit of a privacy barrier sometimes, and that’s really important,” he added. “But we do like people to know that we’re actually married and that we do like each other.”

Morris is nominated for six CMA Awards, including Musical Event of the Year, for her “All My Favorite People” collaboration with Brothers Osborne, and Female Vocalist of the Year. She was also just announced as a nominee for Favorite Female Artist – Country at the American Music Awards.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

