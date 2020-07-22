Maren Morris Has the Perfect Clapback After Hater Commented on Her Cleavage

✖

Maren Morris has "mom boobs," and she doesn't care what you think. The country star cleanly dismissed a troll who made a comment about her chest on a recent post, responding to a user who criticized Morris' appearance in a set of two photos the singer shared on Tuesday. Morris used the snaps to show off her hair and makeup, writing, "wavy hair" and crediting hairstylist Marwa Bashir for her loose waves.

The Texas native paired her glam with a light blue Cult Gaia ensemble with a low neckline, something one commenter took issue with. "Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits," they wrote. "Yes it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either." Morris took the message in stride, writing back, "Girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 21, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT

The 30-year-old further made her point on Twitter, writing, "Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off," adding, "Sorry I've been wearing a nursing bra and sweatpants for 4 months and decided to get dressed up." Morris gave birth to her and husband Ryan Hurd's first child, son Hayes, in March, and Hurd also jumped into the comments of his wife's post to share a joking comment about her figure. "Great hair," he wrote, to which Morris replied, "I knew you'd notice."

According to Morris' Instagram Story post on Wednesday, her glamorous look was for a virtual appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night. "Watch me tonight on [Watch What Happens Live] after Real Housewives!" she told her followers. "It is JUICY."

After welcoming Hayes, Morris shared a number of photos and video of her baby on social media before announcing earlier this month that she would no longer be doing so due to the mom-shaming she had experienced. "Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him," she tweeted on July 1. "Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at." Morris has since deleted all photos and videos of Hayes save for two far-away snaps where his face is not visible.