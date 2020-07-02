Maren Morris Says She ‘May Just Discontinue’ Posting Photos of Her Son Due to Mom-Shaming

✖

Maren Morris has been sharing photos and videos of her son, Hayes, with fans since his birth in March, but the new mom is considering stopping those posts altogether after being mom-shamed by social media users. The "My Church" singer revealed her potential decision on Twitter on Wednesday after sharing her most recent photo with Hayes, a shot of the two sitting in a large golf cart-inspired float on a lake.

Both Morris and Hayes wore sunglasses and matching cactus-printed swimsuits, the infant sitting on his mom's lap in the float, which was positioned at the edge of the water. "Motor-floarin'," Morris wrote along with a golfing emoji. On Twitter, one person demanded, "Where is the baby’s life jacket???" One of Morris' fans stuck up for her, writing, "Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it’s shallow water. Ffs," but Morris replied to that fan to share that the criticism was nothing new for her.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him," she wrote. "Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at." Morris' fellow country artist Mickey Guyton stepped in to lift up her friend, tweeting, "Don’t let them come for you sis. You’re an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love." Replying to Guyton, Morris explained that she and husband Ryan Hurd had discussed sharing less of Hayes as he grew, but the mom-shaming expedited that decision.

"Thanks, babe," she shared. "I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand." Morris and Hurd welcomed Hayes in March, which means that both musicians were able to celebrate their first Mother's Day and Father's Day this year, respectively. On Mother's Day, Hurd posted a photo of Morris in concert to celebrate her, praising his wife for thriving in her career and as a mom.

"Happy first Mother’s Day, MM," he wrote. "You are a rock star in every literal way. You are proof that you don’t have to choose between being a great parent and having the life you always wanted. I am very proud to be the other half of the equation and our boy is the luckiest kid in the world to have you as his mom. We Love You."