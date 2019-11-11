Maren Morris Opens up About Finding out She Was Having a Boy Instead of a Girl

When Maren Morris found out she was expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Hurd, she automatically assumed she would have a girl. So when she found out she would have a son instead of a daughter, Morris was initially shocked by the news.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” Morris told Radio.com. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew. I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Morris was initially shocked by the news, she makes it clear she wasn’t disappointed either.

“Honestly, I was so happy with either,” Morris maintained. “But I’ve heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they’re just like, ‘They love their mothers forever!’”

Morris announced last month that she was pregnant, by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris will likely rock a few cool maternity clothes this week, when she heads to the 2019 CMA Awards this week. The Texas native will kick off the show by performing an all-female opening medley with her group, The Highwomen, and will also perform her No. 1 hit, “GIRL.” She is also the most-nominated artist of the night, with six nods, including for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Morris has won one CMA Award, in 2016, for New Artist of the Year, which she recently shared, laughing at herself for bringing her purse with her on stage.

“This is so crazy,” she said at the time. “I have amazing seats tonight. This is incredible … Last year, I sat across the street at a bar, and watched this show. I never thought as a songwriter I’d be standing here today.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter