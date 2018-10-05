Maren Morris Opens up About Her Biggest Personal Struggle

Maren Morris is opening up about her personal struggles. The 28-year-old revealed in an interview with CMT that most of her battles, perhaps surprisingly, come from within.

“The only struggles that I have faced have probably been more of my own insecurities – just, how do I stay myself and not get offended or hurt when people are telling me, ‘You’re not wearing enough clothes,’ or ‘You don’t look like a country artist,’ or ‘Stop being so profane in your songs,” admitted Morris in the interview, which she shared on social media. “I think people are always going to talk. Every day there’s going to be someone who disagrees with the way you conduct your life, or your music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like I’ve gotten this far because I own up to every shred of my being,” she continued. “Whether that’s a good day or a bad day, people know that they’re getting the real thing with me. That has its ups and downs. That’s probably the biggest struggle, remaining myself and not letting anyone say that that’s wrong.”

Morris just wrapped up recording her second album, which she created while dating and subsequently marrying her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. The result is an optimistic new set of tunes, which she is eager to release.

“I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album,” Morris told Country Living. “The new record, it has a lot of love in it. I don’t shy away from topics [like love], so I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Morris is one of the artists who will be honored at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year celebration. The singer just revealed she will join Brandi Carlisle in a special tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

“Cat’s outta the bag!” Morris said. “I’m so incredibly honored to tribute the late Aretha Franklin with Brandi Carlile at CMT Artists of the Year. Don’t miss it!”

Morris joins an all-female cast of artists who will be honored, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild. Loretta Lynn will receive the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award.

The CMT Artists of the Year celebration will air live from Nashville on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Zachary Mazur