Maren Morris, Little Big Town to Perform at 2019 Grammy Awards

Maren Morris and Little Big Town have been added to the list of performers for the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards, along with Ricky Martin. The singers join an already eclectic star-studded list that includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more.

“Performing at the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs,” Morris shared on social media, along with a series of sparkle emojis. “see you, Sunday!”

Morris is already the proud owner of one Grammy Award, for Best Country Song, for “I Could Use a Love Song.” She is nominated for five more, including for Best Country Song, for “Dear Hate,” her collaboration with Vince Gill, and both Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration on “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey.

“I’ve had a really amazing year paired with ‘The Middle,’” Morris reflected. “I went on tour with Niall Horan, and the crowds in South America were singing ‘The Middle’ back so loud, and that’s when I got it: That song had officially gone around the world, and a song of my own had never quite had that extent of a reach.”

“I’m sure Zedd would say the same thing,” she continued. “We’re an unlikely pair, but because it fit the song so well, it was a great marriage of genres. The Grammys are known for these unlikely Grammy Moment collaborations, so to have a song that really represented what the Grammys are about is really full circle.”

Morris will likely perform her current single, “GIRL,” especially since the video just surpassed one million views. The song was inspired by a conversation Morris wanted to have a with a friend who she was at odds with, before she realized the message was really for herself. The honest song became the impetus for her upcoming sophomore record.

“What do I say in this very polarizing world right now?” Morris questioned with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren. “I want to make people feel better, but I also want to make myself feel better by getting this off my chest. And so this album is sort of hitting all those marks. It took a long time to finish and perfect, but this song hopefully is therapeutic to others in the same way it was me when I wrote it.”

Little Big Town, who already has three Grammys, is also nominated for another one, this time for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 10, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez