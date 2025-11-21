Maren Morris Just Expanded Her Tour

Maren Morris is heading back out on the road.

The country star has announced she’s extending her The Dreamsicle Tour in 2026.

In support of her latest album, Dreamsicle, which released on May 9, Morris embarked on The Dreamsicle Tour on May 30 in West Hollywood. Dates in North America were scheduled through Sept. 26, with the European leg kicking off this month. Fans in the U.S. who didn’t have the chance to see Morris over the summer will have another chance. She’s added dates in April and May across the country, with special guest slimdan.

Additionally, the Grammy winner revealed that each ticket sold will include a $1 donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength and a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. It works with local partners like schools and food banks to alleviate hunger in communities around the country. Morris shared that the Lunatics Fund will also be contributing $10,000 to No Kid Hungry.

The new dates of The Dreamsicle Tour will kick off in Nashville, Indiana, on April 15 and end in Dallas, Texas, on May 3. Tickets and VIP are currently on sale. Morris is currently on break now for the holidays, but the tour will be starting up again on Jan. 30 in Perth, Australia. She will be touring Australia and New Zealand through mid-February before taking the tour back to the U.S.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Maren Morris performs at OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2025 WeHo Pride on May 31, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Her tour is not the only tour that Maren Morris has done this year. While on break from The Dreamsicle Tour in October, she was a special guest at the Jonas Brothers’ Nashville date on Oct. 14 for their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. The trio of brothers has been bringing out a number of guests for their tour, which started in August and runs through December. Morris sang her hit song “The Middle” to a sold-out crowd at the Bridgestone Arena with the Jonas Brothers and later thanked them for the reunion on Instagram.

Morris is kicking off 2026 with her tour, and there’s no other way to start the new year. Be sure to check out her official website for more details and ticket information. This may be your last chance to see her on The Dreamsicle Tour, so act fast.