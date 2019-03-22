Maren Morris Hints at Extending Tour After Almost Selling out Second Nashville Show

Maren Morris’ tickets went on sale on Friday, March 22 for her second Nashville show as part of her Girl: The World Tour, this time at Ascend Amphitheater, and almost sold out on the first day. The fan response prompted Morris to hint there might be more amphitheater dates in the future.

“When they tell you your first headline amphitheater show is nearly sold out the first day,” Morris wrote on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of herself. “NASHVILLE! Have more amphitheater dates announcing soon. I can’t believe this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Morris first announced her Girl: The World Tour, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts, the tickets for many of the shows quickly sold out, stunning the singer.

“My manager told me today that almost all the US dates are sold out and the album isn’t even out for another week,” Morris wrote on social media. “Y’ALL OK?”

The popularity of her tour was a bit shocking, especially since her sophomore GIRL album had yet to be released. Morris openly admitted before it hit shelves that the record drew influences from a lot of styles of music, besides just country.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

GIRL might have been risky, but the risk paid off well. The record landed at the top of the Country Albums chart, as well as the No. 4 spot on the all-genre Top 200. The record also earned a record-breaking 24 million streams during its first week, making it the largest streaming week ever for a country studio album by a woman.

Morris’ first Nashville show, held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, featured special guests including Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile. A list of all of Morris’ upcoming shows can be found at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz