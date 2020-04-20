Maren Morris welcomed her son Hayes in March, and the new mom gave her first televised performance since giving birth on Saturday when she participated in One World: Together at Home, performing during the broadcast's six-hour online pre-show. Morris virtually dueted with Irish musician Hozier on Morris' song "The Bones," Hozier strumming an acoustic guitar as he accompanied Morris on the track.

"Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having us along and being a part of this wonderful event," Hozier said before the pair began their performance. "I hope everyone's keeping safe and keeping healthy and washing your hands and keeping distance. I want to say a huge, huge thank you to Maren Morris and welcome Maren Morris onto this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her, which is a beautiful song and I think one that's very appropriate for these times."

Along with Hozier's guitar, the duo was joined by a piano player who was in the same room as Hozier. Morris performed from her home in Nashville, sharing a simple, "Thank you" as she and Hozier finished the song. "Thank you for having us," she added in a tweet.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed baby Hayes on March 23 and shared the happy news later that day. "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," she captioned a slideshow of hospital snaps showing both new parents holding their son, Hayes resting on a blanket and Hurd leaning down to give his wife a kiss as she cradled Hayes in a hospital bed.

In a post on March 27, Morris opened up about her birth experience, writing that she was in labor for 30 hours and underwent an emergency C-section. "Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand," she shared before reflecting on giving birth during a pandemic. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

Morris also thanked the hospital workers who took care of her and Hayes before praising other moms. "The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."