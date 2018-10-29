Maren Morris Debuts Romantic Song From New Album

Maren Morris is debuting a song from her upcoming sophomore album. The singer shared a clip of the song, “To Hell and Back,” on social media.

“I don’t scare you and I guess that’s why you didn’t save me,” Morris sings in the clip. “You didn’t think I needed saving/ You didn’t change me/ You didn’t think I needed changing/ My wings are frayed and what’s left of my halo is black/ Lucky for me, your kind of loving’s been to hell and back.”

The song, written by Morris and frequent collaborator Laura Veltz, is undoubtedly about her husband of seven months, Ryan Hurd.

“I’ve been in this amazing relationship and I got married in the time that I’ve written and started recording this album,” Morris told Country Living. “The new record, it has a lot of love in it. I don’t shy away from topics [like love], so I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Morris and Hurd met to co-write a song in 2013, and have maintained their mutual respect of each other’s talents since then.

“I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn’t write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear,” Morris revealed. “I love that we’re such different artists … But he’s always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa.”

Morris had four Top 20 hits off of her freshman Hero record, including “I Could Use a Love Song,” which became her first No. 1 hit. But the Texas native hints that her next set of tunes will be markedly different from her first one.

“The lyrics are more grown-up,” Morris shared with Rolling Stone Country. “I recorded my debut album when I was 24. I’m 28 now. Doesn’t feel like that long ago, but a lot has happened in that chunk of time. I’m in a healthier headspace; I’m less judgmental of myself.”

Morris acknowledged she didn’t worry too much about genre when recording her next set of tunes, focusing instead just on music that she loved.

“You go in and record the songs that you love the s— out of and that’s the most important thing, and everything else comes secondary after that,” she explained. “I think I’ve pushed a lot of the expectation and outside noise out of my brain.”

Morris is nominated for two CMA Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, the latter for “Dear Hate,” featuring Vince Gill. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

