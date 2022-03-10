Maren Morris Has Huge Plans for 2022

Maren Morris isn’t slowing down in 2022. Ahead of the Friday, March 25 release of her new album Humble Quest, the country music singer has announced a 41-date tour in support of the album. Morris announced the Humble Quest Tour on Monday, sharing on Instagram, “Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars.”

In addition to music from the “Circles Around This Town” artist, the tour will also feature several supporting artists, including Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, the Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer. Rolling Stone noted that supporting artists will change throughout the tour, with Kelly and Spencer set to perform at the Nashville stop on Dec. 2. That show, set to take place at Bridgestone Arena, will mark the final stop on the tour.

The Humble Quest tour is set to kick off on June 9 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater. It will take Morris across the U.S. and will also include several stops in Canada. Following the Raleigh stop, Morris will travel to Asheville, North Carolina, eventually playing at venues including New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks. Other stops on the tour include Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 18, the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 25, Boston on Jul 8, Detroit’s Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Aug. 6, and Seattle, Washington on Aug. 27. Morris will bring her performance to Toronto on July 16. The tour wraps on Dec. 2.

The tour will kick off following Morris’ scheduled performances at the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest on April 29, May 7, and May 20. Public sale of tickets for the Humble Quest tour begins Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. You can see the full list of tour dates by clicking here.

Humble Quest is Morris’ follow-up to 2019’s Girl. Set to release on March 25, the album includes 11 songs: “Circles Around This Town,” “The Furthest Thing,” “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” “Humble Quest,” “Background Music,” “Nervous,” “Tall Guys,” “Detour,” “Hummingbird,” “Good Friends,” and “What Would This World Do.” When announcing the album, which is her third, Morris revealed that it was in part inspired by the pandemic, as well as her motherhood journey, the singer wrote, “It turns out, the pandemic did humble me. Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me. ‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself.”