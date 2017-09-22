Maren Morris Just Created the Ultimate TV-Watching Drinking Game

When she’s not singing duets with Niall Horan or doing goat yoga, you might be able to find Maren Morris drinking and watching Chopped.

I finished our bus’s Chopped Drinking Game board! Thanks for your suggestions! 😂🔪🥘 pic.twitter.com/NZEU90ykUM — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 21, 2017

After tweeting last week that she and her tour bus mates were creating a drinking game to accompany the popular Food Network cooking contest show, the 27-year-old country music singer shared a photo of the completed project.

“I finished our bus’s Chopped Drinking Game board! Thanks for your suggestions!” she wrote on Twitter.

The slightly predictable yet still entertaining format of the show makes it the perfect choice to drink along to, and Morris and company did a hilarious job. From rules like drink when “someone uses the ice cream machine” to drink when “someone says ‘behind you,’” it’s clear that the tour mates are big-time Chopped fans.

Other rules like drink when “[host Ted Allen] says ‘You’ve been chopped’” ensure that you’ll be feeling at least a little tipsy by the time the hour-long program ends.

To heighten the intensity of the game, the second set of rules calls for “shooting” when “truffle oil is a ‘finishing touch,’” when “a basket ingredient is forgotten” and when “someone gets cut or cries.”

One of our favorites? Shoot when “Ted is wearing a plaid shirt.” (Really, though, when is he not wearing plaid?)

We’re glad to see Morris is enjoying her travel time while on her Hero tour with Sam Hunt — and we know what we’ll be doing next time Chopped is on!

