Maren Morris Pens Sweet Anniversary Message to Husband Ryan Hurd

Singer Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 24, and the couple celebrated the occasion with sweet messages to each other on social media.

Morris posted a black-and-white photo from the duo’s wedding that saw the couple happily gazing at each other, Morris in her white lace gown and Hurd in a blue suit.

“i wouldn’t mind doing this, say, 60 more times around the sun with you,” Morris captioned the snap. “happy 1 year, my love.”

Hurd also shared a black-and-white snap of the duo sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

“Kinda sad year one is over…best year of all time,” he wrote. “Love you MM.”

Both Morris and Hurd have collaborated with each other on their personal projects — Morris provided background vocals for Hurd’s current single, “To a T,” and Hurd co-wrote two songs with Morris for her new album, GIRL.

The couple originally met as songwriters in Nashville and were friends for years before they started dating. Now, they’re both working as touring artists, which can mean stretches of time apart.

“I think most people in country music have a two-week thing,” Hurd told Fox News of prioritizing their schedules. “We haven’t really had to deal with it lately because we’ve been seeing a lot of each other since last summer. I know we’re kind of coming on that stuff again, where we’re really going to have to work hard on our calendars to make sure there’s time for us too.

“But the best part about doing this is just being able to share all of those moments, and if you know, the price you pay for it is spending some time apart — but in the end it’s all just really exciting.”

Morris recently began a world tour in support of GIRL and Hurd is also traveling to play his own shows, but despite the pair’s many commitments, Hurd said they’ve been making the most of their first year as newlyweds.

“We’ve really enjoyed it, and obviously, with two very wild calendars, it’s been a challenge to make sure we prioritize our time,” he shared, adding, “It’s been a really, really gratifying thing to spend my life with somebody who gets it.

“I’ve been there for all of her awesome moments, and she’s been there for a lot of mine, and being married, it just feels like it fits.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer