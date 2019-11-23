Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow Weds Jonah Font

Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Marlow is officially a married woman, tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Jonah Font on Friday at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. PEOPLE shared the first photos of the ceremony and revealed the intimate ceremony hosted around 150 guests. Marlow described the venue as “cozy” and decked it out in “very fall and winter-driven” decor that included mixed metal colors and maroon, the pair’s high school color.

Ahead of the nuptials, the couple told the publication that the day was a long time coming and they were so emotional to finally reach their big day.

“We both can’t hold back happy tears,” Marlow said. “It’s been eight years of knowing this was our goal and the fact that it’s finally here is so exciting and very emotional. I’m most excited for walking down the aisle to my dream man.”

Marlow and Font, who is finishing a degree in food science, became engaged in May 2018 after dating for seven years. The couple met during Marlow’s sophomore year of high school in Texas and have been together almost ever since.

“He is my best friend, and I’m truly engaged to my dream guy!” Marlow, 24, told PEOPLE after her engagement. “I love that we’ve been together for so long before we got engaged because we know everything about each other. We’ve learned how to really love each other, how to communicate and how to be a rock for the other person.”

Marlow isn’t the only engaged member of Maddie & Tae, as group member Tae Dye recently got engaged to boyfriend Josh Kerr. Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media, Marlow shared that the two are thinking a little bit differently when it comes to wedding sizes, and hers will likely have a few more guests.

“I don’t want to post anything because me and Jonah are like letting everybody know whatever, we don’t care, but she’s going a little more on the private side of things, which I think is also great,” she said of her bandmate. “We’re kind of doing different weddings. Tae’s is a little bit smaller, intimate and me and Jonah have too much family to even try to do that, so ours is going to be a little bigger, guest count wise.”

The duo is preparing to release a new album, which Marlow shared will be just another part of a brand new season in her life.

“It’s going to be a new season of life for us, just releasing this album that we’ve been waiting to release and all this music and then being married,” she said. “I’m just excited to see what types of songs come out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin