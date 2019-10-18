Maddie & Tae Release ‘Everywhere I’m Goin’ EP as Part of Upcoming New Album

Rising duo Maddie & Tae just released their new EP, Everywhere I’m Goin’. The five-song project is the second of three parts, following their debut EP on UMG One Heart to Another, from an upcoming full-length record. The name is from one of the songs on Everywhere I’m Goin’.

“We were thinking about what would we name – if there was a track – that we would name this second part,” Madison Marlow recalled, via their record label. “What would be most appropriate or would represent this whole thing? And I felt like ‘Everywhere I’m Goin’ was kind of a nod back to Start Here, and kind of a cool way to tie in where we’ve been but also where we’re going. So, I just think that title and that song represents a lot of our journey and I think it’s a great way to kind of hear the new musical realm that we’ve gotten into with this new project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m really proud of that song and it was just so fun to write too,” she continued. “It just feels so airy and fresh and new.”

Maddie & Tae already dropped “Bathroom Floor” from their new set of tunes.

“So I had this song title probably for a year in my phone,” Marlow recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “I texted [duo partner Taylor Dye] and I was like, ‘Hey I have this title called ‘Bathroom Floor’ and I only want to write it with you and Josh [Kerr],’ her fiancé, because he’s one of my favorite writers to write with in town. I was like, ‘I’m going to save this; it feels like it’s supposed to be a sad song, like crying on the bathroom floor blah, blah, blah.’

“So we go into a writing session probably a year later,” she continued. “I was having a super, super emotional day. There was all this stuff going on with my family and everything, so we write this really, really heart wrenching song and then after the tears dried we needed to write something that can pick you up after this and we started kind of messing around with the idea of ‘Bathroom Floor and … we were on the bathroom floor that night.”

Marlow and Dye, co-wrote the title track with Josh Thompson and Jimmy Robbins. Download or stream the entire project at Maddie & Tae’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt