Maddie & Tae Announce ‘One Heart to Another’ EP

Country duo Maddie & Tae have officially announced the release of new music, with the pair sharing that their new EP, One Heart to Another, will arrive on April 26.

According to a press release, the new EP from group members Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye “represents stories of love, loss and redemption and is a snapshot of more music to come from the award-winning duo later this year.”

“This is much more than just a new project for us. It has been our light at the end of tunnel for the past two years,” Marlow said. “It is about two best friends experiencing this highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and everything in between together. We hope our fans hear the vulnerability, heart break, strength, truth and passion we’ve poured into this. This is only the beginning.”

“The journey to create this project was long, but beautiful,” Dye added. “We put our heads down and tried to be the best artists we could be. And to us that looked like writing lyrics from a very honest place and sharing them with the hopes that someone out in the world feels less alone. So here is One Heart to Another. From our hearts to yours.”

The project will contain five tracks — Maddie & Tae’s current single, “Friends Don’t,” “Die From a Broken Heart” and “Tourist in This Town,” which have already been released, and new songs “One Heart to Another” and “New Dog, Old Tricks.”

The EP will be the duo’s first multi-track release since their 2015 debut album, Start Here, which featured the No. 1 hit “Girl in a Country Song.” By 2017, their record label, Dot Records, had shuttered, leaving the pair uncertain about what their career had in store.

The duo has been open about the difficult times they faced before finding a new home on Mercury Nashville under Universal Music Group Nashville, telling Billboard that their struggles helped them to create their new music and strengthen the bond they share.

“This has been the most testing year to our friendship and our sisterhood,” Dye said. “We actually have this tangible proof of everything that we’ve gone through. If we hadn’t have gone through any of that, this record wouldn’t have been made the way it was made.”

One Heart to Another will be released just days before Maddie & Tae hit the road with Carrie Underwood on the singer’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

See the EP’s full track listing below.

1. Friends Don’t (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

2. Die From A Broken Heart (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

3. Tourist In This Town (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

4. One Heart To Another (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

5. New Dog, Old Tricks (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)

