Country Singer Reveals Seaside Wedding Photos, and They're a Dream Come True

Congratulations are in order for Mackenzie Carpenter. The "Don't Mess with Exes" singer is a married woman after she tied the knot to her longtime love, Cole Neuber, in a romantic seaside ceremony on Monday, Oct. 16. The couple exchanged vows in the community of Watercolor in Seaside, Florida, the very place where they became engaged a little more than a year ago in May 2022.

"It just felt like the right time," Carpenter told PEOPLE. "The area of Seaside is one of our favorite places. We wanted some of our favorite people to make memories and experience it with us on our big day."

Carpenter and Neuber became engaged in May 2022. Reflecting on their relationship, the singer-songwriter recalled how she "wrote a song about marrying him a week into knowing him." That song was "See Where This Is Going," with Carpenter admitting that "that would typically freak someone out, but it showed us both that I knew him so well in such a little time. We immediately clicked and never thought twice." For her big day, which came after the happy couple got baptized together, Carpenter walked down the aisle to the song in a beautiful custom Martina Liana wedding gown and veil purchased at Dressing Dreams in Hartwell, Georgia.

The ceremony was officiated by Carpenter's father, Jim Carpenter, alongside alongside family friend and Neuber's longtime mentor, Tim Ellmore, with Carpenter and Neuber exchanging traditional and original vows in front of a roster of guests that included family and the singer's fellow country music stars comrades Conner Smith, Dylan Marlowe, Nicolle Galyon, and Rodney Clawson. When it came time to exchange rings, Nueber slipped a wedding ring created by Georgia-based Chaplin's Jewelry that used Carpenter's grandmother's very own diamonds onto her finger.

The ceremony was followed by a lively reception, which featured a series of food stations. The couple cut into a five-tiered wedding cake that featured her grandparents' cake topper. Carpetner and Neuber also drank from the very same champagne flutes that they drank out of on the night of their engagement.

Now officially newlyweds, the couple revealed that they will be honeymooning in Mexico before "traveling together, living together, and creating a life together." When they return home, Carpenter shared that they will be expanding their family, quipping, "we are getting cows."