Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Sharing Another Stunning Wedding Snap

Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking has shared a few stunning snaps from their wedding over the past few weeks, and one of them features the couple's dog, Jojo. In the photo, Hocking and Combs are seen kneeling by one another, with Hocking looking beautiful in her beautiful wedding dress, and Combs donning a blue suit wioth khaki pants. Jojo is smiling happily bewteen them, looking very dapper in a doggy bandana designed to look like a tuxedo.

The post was shared to draw attention to the work being done by the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue. Hocking explained in the caption that she and Combs "teamed up to raise donations in a competition with other country music couples!" She also explained that Jojo "is a Proverbs rescue (and he couldn’t be more proud *see pic*) & we couldn’t be more thankful for all that they do!" She shared that a link to donate to the shelter was available in her bio, and added, "Every single dollar helps. A HUGE thank you to everyone who has already donated!"

Combs and Hocking married in August, after deciding that the chaos and uncertainty of 2020 was not going to keep them from their special day. "My wife worked really, really hard to settle that stuff up," Combs told RADIO.com in an October interview. "We did have a wedding planner that she worked with, but she was very heavily involved in the entire process. So, we were really looking forward to it being a certain way, and a certain thing."

He went on to say, "At the end of the day, that ended up not mattering because it was still really beautiful and it was everything that I wanted it to be, but I also want to be able to give her that thing that she spent so much time doin." He later added, "She put so much time into it being this beautiful thing for everybody that we wanted to be there, and then that wasn't able to happen. So that kind of bums me out a little bit, for her." Combs also spoke about what it was like seeing hocking for the fist time, on their special day, saying, "It was heavy, in the best way."