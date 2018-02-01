Luke Combs on His String of Hits: ‘People Relate to Me Being a Regular Guy’

Luke Combs’ first two No. 1 singles, “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” both became chart-topping hits. The songs are from his 2017 freshman This One’s For You album, which also landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. In addition, Combs has been selling out venues all over the country, recently launching the 2018 leg of his successful Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour.

In other words, Combs is quickly becoming one of the most successful artists in country music, but he’s not about to let it show.

“I think people do relate to me being a regular guy,” he tells the Nashville Scene. “That’s what I am now and what I was then. I came to town with a dream and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this and do whatever it takes to make it happen.’ I think people can appreciate that. And I hope that they can appreciate that, because it was a lot of work.”

Combs will be joined on the road this year by Ashley McBryde, another artist unafraid to refuse to bend to what the music industry thinks it needs.

“I think that people can feel a sense of themselves in folks like myself and Ashley,” Combs says. “That not only we can break through to the mainstream and be up there with the handsome guys, but that we can hang onstage and do the thing with anybody. I think people want to cheer for us, because they feel like if we can do it, they can do it.”

Now that he’s comfortably settled as one of the reigning hitmakers in country music, the 27-year-old doesn’t plan on making any changes, to himself or his music.

“If you’re doing what you want to do, writing the songs you want to write, and playing the shows you want to play, then what’s more authentic than that?” Combs notes. “If somebody’s doing their own thing and people love it, then to me that’s as authentic as it gets.”

Dates for Combs’ Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LukeCombs