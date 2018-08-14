Watch Luke Combs’ Reflective ‘She Got the Best of Me’ Video

Luke Combs is looking back with the video for his latest single, “She Got the Best of Me.” The song is from the deluxe edition of his freshman album, This One’s for You Too.

The 28-year-old shows his meteoric rise from his native North Carolina to becoming one of the reigning hitmakers in country music, playing in front of sold-out crowds. But while he celebrates his success, he sings lines like, “She got the best of me / She broke my heart / Now all that’s left of me / Is beating in this guitar / Every night, a different sound / She follows me around /So you get what’s left of me / Yeah you get what’s left of me / She got the best of me,” hinting that his success is hollow without the person he loved and lost.

Combs hints that there are a few surprises in the “She Got the Best of Me” video, including likely some of his own friends and family for the hometown shots.

“Had a ton of fun shooting my new music video for ‘She Got the Best of Me,’” Combs tweets. “It’s a trip down memory lane & shows how far we’ve come over the past few years. There are a lot of Easter eggs that I think y’all will enjoy finding. Let me know what yall think!”

Combs might be lamenting lost love in “She Got the Best of Me,” but in real life, things couldn’t be better. Combs, who has a longtime girlfriend, released his freshman This One’s for You record last year, which went to No. 1 and earned platinum certification for sales in excess of one million copies. He’s also enjoyed three consecutive chart-topping singles, including his recent ballad, “One Number Away.”

“It’s really cool to see it be that successful, because it really just started out as a guy that liked to sing, but wanted to be able to sing more and support himself by singing,” Combs tells Billboard of his freshman record. “It’s turned into this whole brand now. I’m not some dude that just puts songs out anymore.”

Combs is currently on the road, serving as the opening act, along with Lauren Alaina, on Jason Aldean‘s High Noon Neon Tour. Find dates, along with venue and ticket information, at LukeCombs.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman