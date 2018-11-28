Luke Combs Reveals Story Behind ‘She Got the Best of Me’

Luke Combs just celebrated a four-week No. 1 hit with “She Got the Best of Me,” from his deluxe This One’s For You Too album. The song, which marks Combs’ fourth single and fourth run at the top of the charts, was written by Combs, along with Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson.

“It’s awesome,” Combs told PopCulture.com of the success of the song. “It feels great. I wrote this song actually on my second trip to Nashville. I was still in college at the time and a buddy of mine had a co-write with some guys that he had met. He I think maybe got too hung over to go or something like that, and so I took his spot and we wrote a four-week No. 1 that day, so I’m glad that he drank too much that night.”

Combs had yet to even fully launch his music career when he wrote “She’s Got the Best of Me,” but he was already showing a talent in writing songs.

“I actually had it jotted down in my phone as ‘It Got the Best of Me,’ and my buddy Channing was like ‘Well, man, what if we make it ‘She Got the Best of Me’?’ So we each pulled from our personal experiences, and we luckily knocked it out of the park.”

Combs’ current single, “Beautiful Crazy” is already in the Top 10, which will likely be his last single from his freshman project. The 28-year-old is hard at work on his sophomore album, where the hardest part might be narrowing down the songs he will record.

“I think you’re always working on new stuff,” Combs told PopCulture.com. “I recorded 20 songs in January, [and I’m] recording hopefully 20 more this January, all songs that I’ve co-written. And so, there are definitely big plans for a second record. I’m, in a way I guess, feeling the pressure. I had a lot of the pressure to put out another good album but I think I’ve written so many songs since we wrote this album. I think my thing has always been to just do the same thing.”

Combs recently won the 2018 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, a victory that surprised Combs more than anyone else.

“I never want to believe that I’m gonna win anything, and I think tonight was no different,” Combs shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the CMA Awards. “I really wanted to be able to go up there and speak from the heart. And it may have been goofy, but I’ll tell you what, it’s what I felt in that moment and that moment will stick with me forever. And I’m just absolutely, so incredibly humbled and grateful.”

