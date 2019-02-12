Luke Combs Still Finds Reasons to Celebrate After Grammy Awards Loss

Luke Combs is still finding plenty of reasons to celebrate, even after his loss at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer was the only country artist nominated for Best New Artist, which he lost to singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. But he isn’t about to complain, at least not anymore.

“I get to wake up this morning with a better outlook on life then when I went to bed last night,” Combs said on social media the day after the Grammy Awards ceremony. “I can’t say that when the words ‘and the Grammy goes to…’ didn’t have my name at the end of them, that it didn’t hurt, that I wasn’t mad, or that I didn’t want to win. Of course I wanted to win, everyone who is nominated for a Grammy wants to win, that’s just human nature. After a fun night of after parties mixed with feeling sorry for myself I realized something, how blessed I am, win or lose.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Combs shared a few photos along with the post, which sum up every reason he has to still be thankful.

“The first picture is of some of my best friends in the world, my band members, the same day they got home from tour on one of their rare days off, all watching the Grammys just to support me,” shared Combs. “The next is my amazing fiancé Nicole Hocking who I have the pleasure and privilege to spend the rest of my life with, I love you so much it’s unreal… The next picture is you, the fans, Luke Combs – The Bootleggers. You have changed my life in ways that I never thought were possible on this SOLD OUT ARENA TOUR!

“[Thank] you for spending your hard earned money to watch us do what we love, for telling people about our music, and for singing your hearts out all night,” he continued. “And last but certainly not least my amazing parents who made endless sacrifices their entire life so I could have clothes on my back and food to eat and supported this crazy dream from day one. I love you both so much and I can’t wait to see you soon. So the next time that envelope opens and ‘The Grammy Goes To…’ someone else, I’ll be ok with it. I won’t let it get the best of me, because I am surrounded by the best people in the world everyday and that is something truly worth cherishing.”

Combs certainly does have plenty of reasons to celebrate. The reigning CMA New Artist of the Year has had his first four singles land at the top of the charts, including his multi-platinum debut hit, “Hurricane.” He also already sold out most of the shows on his extended Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, and will likely marry Hocking later this year. Find updates at LukeCombs.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder