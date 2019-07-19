Luke Combs Opens up About Possibility of Releasing a Song to Pop Radio

Luke Combs has had five consecutive chart-topping singles, with his current hit, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” in the Top 5. With many artists, like Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and more having songs that have become hits on pop charts as well, Combs says he isn’t opposed to the idea, but he isn’t about to intentionally pursue it either.

“I don’t think that I would be against it in any way,” Combs recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t think there’s any part of me that really would love to push for it. It’s not a thing that keeps me up at night or makes me extra curious in any way. I’ve always believed in, and my parents taught me this, that good music is good music, regardless of the genre, or the person, or the message, or if it resonates with you. To me, the genres are just things that put you in a box, so why couldn’t steel guitar be on pop radio?

“If that song resonates with people enough, and they want to hear it, then it deserves to be on there,” he added. “But it’s definitely not something that I sit down in a writing room and go, ‘Could this work on pop radio?’ I really just want my fans to love it and I want them to come see it live and have that experience, so that, to me, is the most important thing, is just making sure the music is good. If the whole world loves it, great and if not, I always got Nashville.”

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry is grateful for his success, even if it has taken a while to become accustomed to being a household name, at least in country music.

“The hardest part has definitely been getting used to the fame part of it. It has been really interesting for me” Combs acknowledged. “I was already like, I didn’t love to go out to the bars or I didn’t love to do this or that. I loved writing songs and I loved playing the songs for people who love to hear it.

“I think at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about, getting to know, as a member of the Opry family,” he added. “I have the opportunity to continue to sharing our songs with people for the rest of my life. I think that is a really awesome thing, a really important thing for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ferdman