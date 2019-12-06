Luke Combs Posts Hilarious First Day of Kindergarten Photo on Social Media

Long before Luke Combs was one of the most famous faces –– and voices –– in country music, he was a young boy in North Carolina. The singer just posted a hilarious photo of himself on his first day of kindergarten, complete with a backpack and blue lunchbox, standing in front of what appears to be a white Ford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Dec 5, 2019 at 6:05pm PST

“My first day of kindergarten when I was five years old…” Combs posted, using the hashtag, “Refrigerator Door” for his latest single’s title.

Combs fans had a field day with the photo, with many of them praising Combs for sharing the throwback picture.

“Wish i could love this a bazillion times. Never forget your roots,” wrote one person.

“Damn you used to be skinny,” said one fan.

“So adorable,” posted another.

Combs posted the picture as part of his song, “Refrigerator Door,” from his latest What You See Is What You Get record. The lyric to the song says in part: “My first day in kindergarten when I was 5 years old / A postcard that my cousin sent from Cancun, Mexico / A list of what mama needs from the IGA today / It’s just one small part of a work of art signed Kenmore in ’98.”

“Refrigerator Door” is one of several personal songs on What You See Is What You Get, which includes his current single, “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

“It was one of the few times where I’ve really been moved by my own song,” Combs told ABC Radio. “Which I don’t want to be that guy that’s like ‘Oh, man, my song is so good,’ you know, ’cause I’m totally not that guy!”

Combs writes all of his own songs, penning this one with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher. Although he is proud of all of the songs he has written –– and has watched all seven of his singles land at the top of the charts –– he admits “Even Though I’m Leaving” will always be one of his favorites.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz