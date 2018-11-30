Luke Combs Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs is engaged to his girlfriend Nicole Hocking! The singer shared the good news on social media.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” Combs shared, along with a picture of the two at sunset. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you Nicole Hocking I Love You!”

Combs has stayed relatively quiet about his love life, but he did share a sweet tribute to Hocking earlier this year, one of the few times he has commented publicly about her.

“This is my baby and this is my favorite picture of her,” Combs wrote, along with a picture of Hocking out on the water. “She’s gonna be mad at me for posting it probably because it’s not perfect but she is. This picture encompasses everything that has made me fall in love with her. Her natural beauty, her smile, personality, and the way she lives life. She’s having a rough day and I’m far away, which is the hardest part of what I do, but I’m coming home baby, I’ll see you soon. I Love You.”

Combs certainly has plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2018. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer just won his first CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year.

“Everybody had been asking me all week, ‘Have you written an acceptance speech?’ And my answer was no,’” Combs shared with PopCulture and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “I never want to believe that I’m gonna win anything, and I think tonight was no different. I really wanted to be able to go up there and speak from the heart. And it may have been goofy, but I’ll tell you what, it’s what I felt in that moment and that moment will stick with me forever. And I’m just absolutely, so incredibly humbled and grateful to be here tonight.”

The North Carolina native also just celebrated his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit, with “She Got the Best of Me,” from This One’s for You Too, the deluxe version of his freshman album.

“It’s awesome,” Combs told PopCulture.com of his string of success. “It feels great. I wrote this song actually on my second trip to Nashville. I was still in college at the time and a buddy of mine had a co-write with some guys that he had met. He I think maybe got too hung over to go or something like that, and so I took his spot and we wrote a four-week No. 1 that day, so I’m glad that he drank too much that night.”

Combs will have to plan a wedding around his busy tour schedule. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer